Доналд Тръмп
Доналд Тръмп / БТА

"Иран току-що ни информира, че е "в състояние на колапс", заяви днес президентът на САЩ Доналд Тръмп, цитиран от Ройтерс.

"Те искат "да отворим Ормузкия проток" колкото се може по-бързо", добави той в публикация в социалните мрежи.

От нея не става ясно как Иран е информирал САЩ, пояснява Ройтерс.

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