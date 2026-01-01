"Иран току-що ни информира, че е "в състояние на колапс", заяви днес президентът на САЩ Доналд Тръмп, цитиран от Ройтерс.
"Те искат "да отворим Ормузкия проток" колкото се може по-бързо", добави той в публикация в социалните мрежи.
President Trump on Truth Social: Iran has just informed us that they are in a “State of Collapse.”— Donald J Trump Posts TruthSocial (@TruthTrumpPost) April 28, 2026
They want us to “Open the Hormuz Strait,” as soon as possible, as they try to figure out their leadership situation (Which I believe they will be able to do!).
Thank you for… pic.twitter.com/M8nVMLsv3x
От нея не става ясно как Иран е информирал САЩ, пояснява Ройтерс.