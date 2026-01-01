Burgas will host the Eurovision Song Contest in 2027.

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The Grand Final of the 71st edition of the contest will take place on Saturday, May 15, 2027, at Arena Burgas, in one of Bulgaria’s most popular cities on the Black Sea coast. The semi-finals will be held earlier that week - on Tuesday, May 11, and Thursday, May 13.

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Fans will also have the opportunity to purchase tickets for six additional preview shows, which will take place between Monday, May 10, and Saturday, May 15, 2027.

Everyone wishing to purchase tickets will need to register as a Eurofan in order to gain access to ticket sales once they begin. Further information about ticket sales will be announced in the coming months.

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During Eurovision week, Burgas will also host a rich programme of accompanying events. More details about the Eurovision Village, EuroClub and the overall cultural and entertainment programme will be announced in the coming weeks and months.

We remind you that Bulgaria was awarded hosting rights after this spring in Vienna, DARA became the first Bulgarian to win Eurovision with her energetic party anthem “Bangaranga”.

Here is what you need to know about Bulgaria’s seaside gem

To experience Burgas is like getting closer to your dreams. The gentle sea breeze, the scent of the ocean, the sense of tranquillity filling its small, charming streets, and the many smiling faces welcoming you to the city all make Burgas a special place.

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Burgas will make you want to laugh, walk barefoot on the sand, fall in love, be yourself and, without a doubt, come back.

Burgas is the fourth-largest city in Bulgaria, located on the Black Sea coast, at the eastern border of the European Union. Its strategic location on the map of Europe has helped it develop into a city that is easy to reach.

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Burgas has an international airport, a sea port, a railway station and two bus stations. A motorway connects the city with the capital Sofia, while good road links connect Burgas with all other Bulgarian Black Sea cities.

Once you arrive in Burgas, you will certainly want to see as much of the city as possible - its landmarks, attractions, leisure spots, shops, restaurants and events. The good news is that getting around Burgas is not only easy, but also enjoyable.

Depending on your preferences, you can choose between one of the most modern public transport systems in Bulgaria, affordable taxis, or, if you enjoy cycling, the city’s municipal bike-sharing system.

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Burgas has a history spanning thousands of years. Archaeological discoveries show that the area of today’s city was inhabited as early as the Neolithic and Chalcolithic periods – the 6th–5th millennium BC. Remains of ancient settlements, Thracian sanctuaries and Roman sites have been discovered in the area.

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During the Roman era, the Aquae Calidae complex developed, with large thermal baths, villas and defensive structures being built. The area remained inhabited during the Middle Ages, while the first mention of Burgas in a historical source is generally considered to date back to the 13th century, when Byzantine poet Manuel Philes wrote about Pyrgos, a name associated with the modern city.

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By the 18th century, Burgas had become a lively port and an important trading centre. In 1869, the first Bulgarian church, “Saints Cyril and Methodius,” was consecrated, while in 1878 the city was liberated from Ottoman rule. On February 7 of the same year, the first Bulgarian municipal administration was established.

At the end of the 19th and beginning of the 20th century, Burgas developed rapidly. Key milestones were the opening of the Yambol–Burgas railway in 1890 and the modern port in 1903. This was followed by a period of industrialisation and cultural growth.

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During the 20th century, Burgas established itself as an important maritime, industrial and cultural centre. Today, it is one of the fastest-growing cities in Bulgaria – and in 2027, it will take centre stage as the host city of Eurovision.