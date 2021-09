The most alarming thing about this #LindaEvangelista story is not that a cosmetic procedure didn’t work. But that she’s referring to the mildly fatter face that resulted… as having been ‘brutally disfigured’ and ‘deformed’. No scars. Just fat.

To me she looks perfectly normal.🤷🏼‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/1ph5U8Ka9O