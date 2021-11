Australia's Great Barrier Reef erupts in colour in coral spawning event https://t.co/dUKHmdDn7z

EURONEWS: Billions of corals born on Australia's Great Barrier Reef https://t.co/WScdtbXBzf or https://t.co/PhktJFqZXl pic.twitter.com/Z5ERVm5bPg

🤿Great to see the Great Barrier Reef recovering with a mass coral spawning.https://t.co/fMEc3KPlN0