BREAKING: The largest ship in the Iranian navy catches fire and later sinks in the Gulf of Oman under unclear circumstances, semiofficial news agencies report. https://t.co/4SSK8gT8dO

Fire has broken out at Iranian Army's Kharg vessel. No casualties so far.

Telegram channel affiliated with Iranian Navy has denied rumors that it was bound for Venezuela, saying it was supposed to depart for Russia along with Alborz vessel, but the mission is now cancelled. pic.twitter.com/wczYtKBRXX