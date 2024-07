Olympics ring of steel: Armed guards patrol Paris streets and metal barriers go up along the Seine with drones, AI surveillance and 45,000 cops joining huge security operation as Macron d... via https://t.co/5IEzCGTIdL https://t.co/QbHzNG0WtC

On the eve of the Olympics, Paris turned into one big cage. There is a huge number of police and security forces on the streets, but the security situation has not improved pic.twitter.com/x7WR3nepfq