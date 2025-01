🇵🇱🇺🇦 𝗭𝗲𝗹𝗲𝗻𝘀𝗸𝘆𝘆 𝗮𝗿𝗿𝗶𝘃𝗲𝘀 𝗶𝗻 𝗣𝗼𝗹𝗮𝗻𝗱



Zelensky arrived in Poland to take part in events marking the 80th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz concentration camp.



He has meetings scheduled there with Macron and the President of the European Council pic.twitter.com/j7BKg403fk