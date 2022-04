Chanel’s Paris stores have been tagged with stickers of Hitler’s image and the brand’s logo.



Chanel recently refused to sell to Russians in Dubai unless they signed waivers to not take items to Russia



Stickers are a nod to Coco Chanel’s alleged Nazi collaboration during WWII pic.twitter.com/i6M4hsb9Cq

— Danny Armstrong (@DannyWArmstrong) April 7, 2022