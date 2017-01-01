Свят

Мощният ураган Харви бушува в Тексас (СНИМКИ/ВИДЕО)

Ураганът от четвърта степен Харви достигна бреговете на щата Тексас
Ураганът Харви връхлетя крайбрежието на американския щат Тексас вчера, недалеч от град Корпъс Кристи, съпътстван с ветрове със скорост 215 километра в час и вещаещ катастрофални наводнения, предаде Франс прес.
 
Това е най-мощният ураган, който достига САЩ от 2005 г. насам и е най-мощната буря, връхлетяла Тексас от 1961 г. насам. Харви достигна сушата между Рокпорт и Пор Арансас, на петдесетина километра североизточно от Корпъс Кристи вчера вечерта в 22 ч. местно време (3 ч. по Гринуич днес), обяви Националният център за ураганите на САЩ в акаунта си в Туитър. Харви може да разруши напълно каравани и сглобяеми къщи, да отнесе стотици къщи и да направи много зони необитаеми за месеци напред, предупреди центърът в съобщението си в Туитър.

 

Харви е от категория 4, а максималната категория за мощност на ураганите е 5. Заради стихията и очакваните опустошителни последици, властите обявиха бедствено положение, а американският президент Доналд Тръмп подписа указ за това.
 
Той написа в Туитър, че така "освобождава цялата мощ на правителството, за да окаже помощ на властите в Тексас". Тръмп е настоял и да бъде лично информиран за случващото се в Тексас и е препоръчал на властите и на хората там да се пазят, уверявайки ги, че Америка е с тях.
 
Още преди Харви да връхлети сушата, тексаското крайбрежие бе в плен на бурни ветрове и на проливни дъждове. Те буквално превърнаха Корпъс Кристи - промишлен град с население от 300 000 души - в призрачен град вчера вечерта. Властите призоваха населението да преварява водата от чешмите, защото ураганът вече е повредил канализацията. Хиляди жители обаче предпочетоха още преди идването на урагана да избягат навътре в Тексас, към Сан Антонио, на 200 километра от Корпъс Кристи, спомняйки си за урагана Катрина, който отне живота на 1800 души в Ню Орлиънс.


Ураганът Харви е най-силният от 12 години насам
 
Очаква се Харви да се задържи няколко дни над района. Прогнозите са на места валежите да достигнат 120 сантиметра, а покачването на нивото на водата в някои от водоемите да е до 4 метра.

Губернаторът на Тексас Грег Абът изпрати 1000 членове на Националната гвардия, за да помагат на населението. Той каза, че според оценките на този етап "става дума за голямо природно бедствие".
 
