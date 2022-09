The @iaeaorg mission headed by the agency's general director @rafaelmgrossi met with @ZelenskyyUa in #Kyiv . The President of #Ukraine hopes that the mission will get to the #ZaporizhzhiaNPP through security corridors and will do everything "to avoid a global threat." pic.twitter.com/Y5vjsG7FdZ

The day has come, @IAEAorg's Support and Assistance Mission to #Zaporizhzhya (ISAMZ) is now on its way. We must protect the safety and security of #Ukraine’s and Europe’s biggest nuclear facility. Proud to lead this mission which will be in #ZNPP later this week. pic.twitter.com/tyVY7l4SrM