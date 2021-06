Honouring the spirits of children in the unmarked graves at Kamloops residential school. To families & nations who never knew what happened to their loved ones,I hope you find closure. I lift you up & Honour your sacred spirits. pic.twitter.com/UnBmf48cpH — Leah ProudLakota (she/her) (@LeahGazan) May 28, 2021

The Indian Residential School Survivors Society (IRSSS) is calling on the federal government and the Catholic church to take action following the discovery of the remains of 215 children buried on the Kamloops Indian Residential School grounds. https://t.co/nIpCNLMziK — CBC British Columbia (@cbcnewsbc) May 29, 2021

The more we dig the more truth we find. 215 bodies of children were found at the site of a former residential school in BC. This country will never be ready for the whole truth. https://t.co/f0hgsNY3dL — Ryan McMahon (@RMComedy) May 28, 2021

Tk'emlups confirms bodies of 215 children buried at former #Kamloops Indian Residential School site | #BREAKING: https://t.co/pavkFnkxAN pic.twitter.com/rNYmIG6nyT — CFJC Today Kamloops (@CFJC_Today) May 27, 2021