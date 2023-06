'Jetline' a steel sit-down roller coaster located at Gröna Lund in Stockholm, Sweden. 7 cars per train, 14 riders per train. Opened in 1988 built by Zierer & BHS, it designed by Ing.-Büro Stengel GmbH & Schwarzkopf! In 1997 modified by Maurer Söhne having longer & steeper drop! pic.twitter.com/5XmbXW80mQ