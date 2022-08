BREAKING: Rollercoaster crash at Legoland in Germany injures at least 34 people. https://t.co/tbwfF8DOrV 📺 Sky 501, Virgin 602, Freeview 233 and YouTube pic.twitter.com/OYWwhH94YI

Two roller coaster trains crashed into each other at the Legoland amusement park in southern Germany, injuring at least 31 people, police said.



Three helicopters were deployed to aid in the large-scale rescue operation, @dpa reported. pic.twitter.com/dwDhnwmOkn