Residential building hit by Russian rocket at sunrise moments ago. This is #Kyiv , the capital city of #Ukraine #UkraineUnderAttack #UkraineRussia #UkraineWar #UkraineRussiaWar pic.twitter.com/GmSBqhvUHW

I gave birth to my daughters in a martenity hospital that’s just a block away from this building. Women having their children in basement is a new Kyiv reality. https://t.co/yWC0nMFQt5