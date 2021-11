It is with great sadness that on behalf of the Williams family, the team can confirm the death of Sir Frank Williams CBE, Founder and Former Team Principal of Williams Racing, at the age of 79.

We are filled with the most immense and deep sadness at the passing of Sir Frank Williams



His was a life driven by passion for motorsport; his legacy is immeasurable, and will be forever part of F1



To know him was an inspiration and privilege



He will be deeply, deeply missed pic.twitter.com/48JhruQpLK