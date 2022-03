Israeli resources: The death toll has risen to 5 in the shooting in Bnei Brak in Tel Aviv city. pic.twitter.com/5gL4nhelWS

Breaking News: A gunman killed at least four people in an ultra-Orthodox neighborhood near Tel Aviv. The shooting was the fifth attack in less than two weeks, and heightened fears of violence over the next month, when Ramadan, Passover and Easter converge. https://t.co/7J1Txzgqa2