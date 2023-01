More than 2 weeks after his serious snowcat accident, Jeremy Renner is now out of the hospital and back at home.



"Outside my brain fog in recovery, I was very excited to watch [Mayor of Kingstown] episode 201 with my family at home 🙏❤️🙏"

https://t.co/RrmAMl9xGc pic.twitter.com/ERbg98XpAe