Burgas is now the official host city of Eurovision 2027, and preparations for the major musical event have begun.

As the city gets ready to welcome thousands of visitors from across Europe, there is one more thing foreign guests will definitely need to learn - Burgas slang.

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Because visiting Burgas and not hearing “Vay, lek!” at least once is like coming to the seaside and never seeing the beach.

If Eurovision is going to showcase Bulgaria to millions of viewers, why not introduce them to a little bit of the city’s local character as well?

Perfect Eurovision host city: Welcome to Burgas - music, sea and history

Here are a few phrases no true Burgas local can do without:

“Vay, lek!” - the ultimate Burgas reaction. It can express surprise, outrage, admiration, excitement and pretty much anything else

“Akul - more, glava - shambandura” - literally, “Brains - sea, head - buoy.” Used when someone shows more confidence than common sense

“Raba mi filiyata” - a classic local expression that hardly needs translating, but will certainly make foreign visitors curious

“Burgas voda ne stava!” - “Nothing beats Burgas!” Because local pride deserves its place on the European stage too

“Hvŭrlyam kamŭka” - another colourful expression that has preserved the spirit of old-school Burgas slang

“Vay!” - the universal Burgas reaction. Perfect for surprise, outrage, admiration and almost any situation in life

“Batka”/“Burgaska batka” - a way of addressing someone that can be friendly, playful or simply part of everyday conversation

“Harabiyka” - used when something is good, enjoyable and just the way it should be

“Lek” - one of the most iconic forms of address that instantly brings out the seaside character of Burgas

“Manyak” - someone who is cool, a big fan of something, or simply a person with a strong personality

And this is only a small part of Burgas’ rich local vocabulary. The city has dozens, even hundreds, of slang words and expressions that over the years have become part of its local identity.

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And if for Europe Eurovision means music, lights and a spectacular show, for Burgas it can also be an opportunity to showcase its humour, character and unique way of speaking.

The city will welcome participants and fans from across Europe in May 2027, with the two semi-finals scheduled for May 11 and 13, and the grand final on May 15 at Arena Burgas.

And the first lesson in Burgas-speak for all visitors could be very simple:

“Vay, lek! Welcome to Burgas!”