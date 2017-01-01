Свят

Звездата от „Истинска кръв“ Нелсън Елис почина на 39 години

Нелсън Елис
Нелсън Елис / Guliver/Getty Images
Актьорът Нелсън Елис, известен с ролята на Лафайет от сериала "Истинска кръв“, почина на 39 години от усложнение след сърдечна недостатъчност, съобщиха световните информационни агенции.
Нелсън Елис беше също сценарист и театрален режисьор. Освен в сериала "Истинска кръв", той се е снимал в сериала "Елементарно" и във филмите "Иконом на седем президента" в ролята на Мартин Лутър Кинг младши, "Историята на Джеймс Браун" и "Южнячки".

Октейвия Спенсър, на която Нелсън Елис партнираше в "Южнячки" изрази съболезнованията си за смъртта му в Instagram. "Сърцето ми се къса, като си помисля за децата и семейството му" написа тя.

В Twitter фенове пуснаха откъси с най-известните сцени на Нелсън Елес като Лафайет , например как той излиза от кухнята, за да се изправи срещу тесногръди клиенти.
Телевизия HBO също разпространи съболезнователно изявление.

"Нелсън беше дългогодишен член на семейството на HBO. Неговата новаторска интерпретация на образа на Лафайет ще бъде запомнена в приноса на сериала "Истинска кръв". Той ще липсва както на феновете, така и на всички от HBO".

Създателят на сериала "Истинска кръв" Алън Бол нарече Елис "Уникален талант, чиято изобретателност ни спря да ни изненадва". "Да работя с него беше привилегия", каза Алън Бол.
