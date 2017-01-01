Звездата от „Истинска кръв“ Нелсън Елис почина на 39 години

Nelsan Ellis, who played Lafayette in True Blood, has died age 39. Lafayette was arguably the best thing in the show. #RIPNelsanEllis pic.twitter.com/DV3LfBbvHw— Matt Kenway (@mattyk1971) July 8, 2017
Октейвия Спенсър, на която Нелсън Елис партнираше в "Южнячки" изрази съболезнованията си за смъртта му в Instagram.
Just got word that we lost @nelsanellisofficial. My heart breaks for his kids and family. #RIPNelsanEllis. #brillIantactor #trueblood #getonup #thesoloist #thehelp. The first time I met him was on the set of the soloist and we were at rehearsal with a lot of the homeless cast members, and Nelsan was playing our counselor. He walked in wearing a pair of fitted camo cargo pants, a pristine white tshirt, a beret, and a denim jacket. Needless to say he was gorgeous, sexy. But his talent had me speechless. We became instant friends after that. He was sooooo funny. I miss him. #nelsanellis
В Twitter фенове пуснаха откъси с най-известните сцени на Нелсън Елес като Лафайет , например как той излиза от кухнята, за да се изправи срещу тесногръди клиенти.
RIP to Nelsan Ellis and thank you for delivering one of the most iconic scenes ever #RIPNelsanEllis 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/henDMDnD8i— Common White Girl (@GirlPosts) July 9, 2017
"Нелсън беше дългогодишен член на семейството на HBO. Неговата новаторска интерпретация на образа на Лафайет ще бъде запомнена в приноса на сериала "Истинска кръв". Той ще липсва както на феновете, така и на всички от HBO".
Създателят на сериала "Истинска кръв" Алън Бол нарече Елис "Уникален талант, чиято изобретателност ни спря да ни изненадва". "Да работя с него беше привилегия", каза Алън Бол.
@OfficialNelsan You were one of my favourite characters in @TrueBloodHBO and this video pretty much sums up why.https://t.co/ywfbmBC0KE— Paris E Young (@ParisEYoung) October 9, 2016