Извънредно положение в Тексас заради урагана Харви (СНИМКА/ВИДЕО)

Ураганът от четвърта степен Харви достигна бреговете на щата Тексас в късните часове в петък местно време, предадоха агенциите, като се позоваха на американския Национален център за наблюдение на ураганите.
 
По негови данни максималната скорост на вятъра, носен от урагана, достига до около 60 м/с. Той се движи на северозапад към вътрешността на щата със скорост от около 3,6 м/с.

Губернаторът на Тексас Грег Абът обяви извънредно положение на територията на 30 южни окръга на щата. Общо в тази зона живеят над 4,5 милиона души. Най-малко в осем окръга е обявена задължителна евакуация, а в други тя е с препоръчителен характер. Властите в Тексас не могат да кажат колко хора са напуснали домовете си.
 
Американският президент Доналд Тръмп утвърди с подписа си обявяването на бедствено положение в Тексас във връзка с идването на урагана Харви. Той направи това още докато, стихията се движеше към щата, предаде Ройтерс.
 
Съобщението беше поместено от Тръмп в Туитър, като той посочи, че е подписал по искане на губернатора на Тексас Грег Абът. Американският президент заявява още, че по този начин "ще може да се окаже цялата възможна държавна помощ".
 


Ураганът Харви е най-силният от 12 години насам
 
Според синоптиците проливните дъждове, които носи със себе си Харви, може да предизвикат големи наводнения, ураганните ветрове крият опасност от щети за домовете. Някои райони може да останат без електричество за няколко седмици. В няколко окръга на щата е възможно да паднат валежни количества в общ размер до 900 мм.

https://twitter.com/GMA/status/901232510109175808
Харви е най-мощният ураган, обхващал територията на САЩ за последните 12 години. През 2005 г. ураганът от максималната пета степен "Катрина" връхлетя крайбрежието на Луизиана, практически разрушавайки град Ню Орлиънс.
БТА

