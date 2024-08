If you've not yet seen the baby tapir born at Antwerp Zoo, have a feel good moment with this image... pic.twitter.com/She7Sx4oA3

Take a look at this adorable baby Malaysian tapir



It was born last week and lives at Antwerp Zoo in Belgium



Tapirs are born with stripes and spots on their coats to help camouflage them but eventually lose the markings, according to the World Animal Foundation pic.twitter.com/PrsCVFdIP3