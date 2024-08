The latest Banksy has been defaced. The picture of a rhino was spray painted with a tag by a man wearing a black balaclava on Monday night. https://t.co/GYTlrUtGf2

Off it goes! Some blokes have just nicked Banksy’s latest howling wolf art piece, on a satellite dish in Peckham, less than 3 hours after the artist shared a photo of it. 😳



I think wildlife art, like the wildlife it depicts, should be left alone for us all to enjoy. Don’t… pic.twitter.com/QcPIiMBOfU