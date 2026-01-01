Роденият в Унгария режисьор Петер Медак, известен с филми като „Сменено дете“ (The Changeling), „Братя Крей“ (The Krays) и „Управляващата класа“ (The Ruling Class), е починал във вторник в Лос Анджелис на 88-годишна възраст, съобщи „Варайъти“.
През кариерата си, продължила шест десетилетия, Медак режисира 27 игрални филма в различни жанрове – от психологически хорър и черна комедия до криминална драма. Неговият свръхестествен трилър „Сменено дете“ (1980) с Джордж С. Скот в главната роля печели осем награди „Джини“, включително за най-добър филм. Медак получава и наградата на в. „Ивнинг Стандард“ за най-добър режисьор за британската гангстерска драма „Братя Крей“ (1990).
Peter Medak, the filmmaker behind episodes of "The Wire" and "Breaking Bad," has died at 88. His decades-long career also included directing films such as "The Changeling," "The Ruling Class," and more. https://t.co/XRaXycqZQy— MEAWW Entertainment (@meawwofficial) October 28, 2026
Роден през 1937 г. в Будапеща, Медак прекарва част от Втората световна война в укритие със семейството си. По време на комунистическия режим в Унгария баща му е хвърлен в затвора, а на бъдещия режисьор е забранено да посещава училище. През 1956 г., по време на Унгарската революция, той бяга във Великобритания, където започва работа във филмовата индустрия, преди да се премести в Холивуд.
Медак дебютира като режисьор на игрален филм с „Негативи“ (Negatives, 1968) с участието на Гленда Джаксън. Сатирата му „Управляващата класа“ (1972) с Питър О'Тул се състезава за „Златна палма“ на кинофестивала в Кан и носи на актьора номинация за „Оскар“.
The Hungarian-British director behind the cult horror film 'The Changeling,' has died. https://t.co/3COr7S0mVh— The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) October 28, 2026
Сред останалите филми на режисьора са „Един ден от смъртта на Джо Ег“ (A Day in the Death of Joe Egg), „Нека го получи“ (Let Him Have It) и „Кървящият Ромео“ (Romeo Is Bleeding) с Гари Олдман.
We just lost another legend today 😔🕊️ Peter Medak, the veteran director whose remarkable career stretched from The Ruling Class and The Changeling to episodes of The Wire, Breaking Bad and Hannibal, has passed away at 88. Medak belonged to a rare generation of directors who survived enormous changes in entertainment and kept adapting. He could make the chilling atmosphere of The Changeling, dive into the violent world of The Krays, tackle dark neo-noir with Romeo Is Bleeding, and decades later step onto the sets of some of television's most acclaimed dramas. Some of his most notable directing credits: • The Changeling (1980) — Director • Breaking Bad (2009) — Episode Director • The Wire (2002) — Episode Director • House M.D. (2004) — Episode Director • The Ruling Class (1972) — Director • Hannibal (2013–2014) — Episode Director • The Krays (1990) — Director • Tales from the Crypt (1989–1996) — Episode Director • Cold Case (2003–2010) — Episode Director • Romeo Is Bleeding (1993) — Director • Zorro: The Gay Blade (1981) — Director • Let Him Have It (1991) — Director • Carnivàle (2003) — Episode Director • Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (1999) — Episode Director • Homicide: Life on the Street (1993) — Episode Director What makes Medak's legacy remarkable is its range. A filmmaker who emerged in the era of Peter O'Toole was still directing television in the age of Walter White and Hannibal Lecter. More than half a century of storytelling, and generations of viewers may have loved his work without ever realizing the same man was behind it. Rest in peace, Peter Medak 🕊️— Onii Chan (@oniichanph) October 28, 2026
Медак работи активно и в телевизията, като режисира епизоди от сериалите „Убийство: Живот на улицата“ (Homicide: Life on the Street), „Наркомрежа“ (The Wire), „В обувките на дявола“ (Breaking Bad) и „Д-р Хаус“ (House).