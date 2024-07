They put Jill Biden and Michelle Obama on Vogue but not Melania Trump, the gorgeous goddess. pic.twitter.com/Z9dIDTnfa4

"Let us not forget that differing opinions, policy, and political games are inferior to love" - @MELANIATRUMP ❤️👏👏#OnlyMelania #MelaniaTrump #MelaniaTrump2024 pic.twitter.com/y9BDHKday5