#PPOD: This image shows the “moonrise” of a satellite as it emerges from behind asteroid Dinkinesh as seen by NASA's Lucy spacecraft during its flyby of the asteroid binary. Taken on Nov. 1, 2023, from approximately 430 km away. Credit: @NASA @NASAGoddard @SwR @JHUAPL @NOAOSouth pic.twitter.com/L5VjMpghcV