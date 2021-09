BIG NEWS: the #GlobalCitizenLive lineups for our NYC, Paris, & Lagos festivals are here! ✨@EdSheeran @JLo @Coldplay @BillieEilish @BTS_bighit and more will be joining us Sept. 25 to defend the planet + defeat poverty. Here’s how to watch or get tickets: https://t.co/LMDsYKMJrv pic.twitter.com/2mSiSV6240