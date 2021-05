#Uluru in the morning. This sacred site is understandably revered when you see it like this from space. Awe-inspiring! https://t.co/pggoU9S6ij #MissionAlpha pic.twitter.com/Hz4lbNqskM

Two views of #Uluru seen from space:



🧑‍🚀A close-up view captured by @Thom_astro from the @Space_Station



🛰️A wider view (including Lake Amadeus and Petermann Ranges) taken by @CopernicusEU #Sentinel2



You can't tell from space, but the rock formation measures about 9 km around! pic.twitter.com/viHOHz0WYS