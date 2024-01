WATCH: President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos were spotted at Coldplay's concert at the Philippine Arena in Bulacan. 📹 @JadeAgustin pic.twitter.com/9Ot4cY8HIz

'THIS IS THE STATE OF TRANSPORTATION IN THE PHILIPPINES TODAY.'



Bayan President Renato Reyes had this to say after several social media users allegedly saw President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. arrive in a chopper to attend Coldplay's "Music of the Spheres" concert in Bulacan on… pic.twitter.com/Uf2oUMhSP1