📝🇷🇺#Russia #Zakharova #RussianForeignMinistry #МИДРоссии: The Russian Federation’s response to the seizure of assets will be harsh, the attitude towards the (#EU) West will be like thieves - Zakharova.



This is theft, Russia’s response to the seizure of assets will be harsh, the… pic.twitter.com/i6Nk0ck5vp