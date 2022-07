Catastrophic heat in China with night temperatures above 33C in Chongqing.

Extreme moisture,THI 55C-60C in some areas

Today 12 July

Earliest 40C on records at Hangzhou

All time records:Yixing 41.3C,Heijiang 42.0C,Tongxiang 41.0C,Shaoxing 41.3C and Changxing 40.9C

More to come.