A flash flood emergency was declared for parts of Long Island early Monday, after torrential rain led to mudslides and washed-out roads in Connecticut. https://t.co/eOUwkd4q61

It has started!



NEW YORK — Mass flight cancellations at LaGuardia Airport (LGA) in Queens as Tropical Storm Ernesto is expected to impact the Tri-State area. Heavy rain and windy gusts hit Bermuda on Saturday, leaving at least 23,000 people without power. pic.twitter.com/YQyl85VM2x