Last night someone attacked the embassy of Belarus in London, Belarusian MFA reports. It claims that one of the diplomats had his nose and tooth broken and suffered a concussion. The UK Chargé d'Affaires in Minsk has been summoned to the Belarusian MFA. pic.twitter.com/q59qhsukbG

— Tadeusz Giczan (@TadeuszGiczan) December 20, 2021