Tributes paid as French ‘world’s oldest racing cyclist’ dies age 109 | Robert Marchand continued to set competitive #cycling records well after his 100th birthday, and was also known for his strong political views and sense of humour#RobertMarchandhttps://t.co/ykLRlFEwi2 pic.twitter.com/DK0vtGccPw

— The Connexion (@ConnexionFrance) May 23, 2021