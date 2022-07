Elon Musk flaunted his curves in Greece as he showed off in a pair of shorts. https://t.co/ckhOXe1uHo

Come on @ElonMusk, Patmos ⛪️ is such a better place to visit if you’re in Greece, only the tourists goto Mykonos. #VisitPatmos 🇬🇷

https://t.co/7tSrKt8fWX