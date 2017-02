Десетки ранени, след като пикап се вряза в шествие в Ню Орлиънс (СНИМКИ/ВИДЕО)

Police arrest an man at scene after pickup truck slammed into Endymion crowd at Carrollton & Orleans https://t.co/dQdZfGFRCR pic.twitter.com/r5em0Nzqyh

#BREAKING: A driver just plowed into a large crowd of people at a #NewOrleans parade, at least 12 critically injured pic.twitter.com/WBd29vArrn