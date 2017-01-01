Любопитно

Мустакът на Хенри Кавил завладя интернет (СНИМКИ)

Може ли Супермен да има мустак?

Хенри Кавил
Хенри Кавил / Guliver/Getty Images
Може ли Супермен да има мустак?
Мустакът на актьора Хенри Кавил ще бъде премахнат чрез компютър за ролята му на Супермен, съобщи сайтът "Върдж".

Това се налага поради допълнително проточилите се снимки на филма "Лигата на справедливостта". В същото време Хенри Кавил има ангажимент и с участието си в "Мисията невъзможна 6", чиито снимки започнаха.
Той се превъплъщава в образа на началника на героя на Том Круз и има мустак, който не може да обръсне според клауза в договора си с киностудиото "Парамаунт".

Вместо това "Уорнър брос" ще премахнат нетипичната характеристика за супергероя с помощта на дигиталните технологии.
Премахването на мустака на Супермен веднага задейства въображението на интернет потребителите, които препълниха социалните мрежи с шеги по темата. Мнозина видя огромна прилика между мустакатия Супермен и Фреди Меркюри.

Вижте част от "творчеството" на киноманите в социалните мрежи:

