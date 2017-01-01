Мустакът на Хенри Кавил завладя интернет (СНИМКИ)

Супермен поддържа форма с хранителен режим и секс (ВИДЕО)
Това се налага поради допълнително проточилите се снимки на филма "Лигата на справедливостта". В същото време Хенри Кавил има ангажимент и с участието си в "Мисията невъзможна 6", чиито снимки започнаха.
A Moment Of Silence For Superman’s Erased Mustache In Justice League, Luckily People Saved Ithttps://t.co/llgGrzs7Le pic.twitter.com/4v3GCY2f61— 9GAG (@9GAG) July 25, 2017
Вместо това "Уорнър брос" ще премахнат нетипичната характеристика за супергероя с помощта на дигиталните технологии.
Superhombre and Superman seen together for the first time! I had the good fortune to visit the Art of DC - Dawn of the Superheroes' exhibition in Paris the other day. It was a fantastic opportunity to see the evolution of the most well known DC Superheroes. The incredible talent of some of the more prominent artists over the years is proudly on display along with the actual costumes from movies past and present. Without the great minds and talents of those creators, artists, inkers and filmmakers we would be missing a major part of today's modern pop culture. Thank you to them all! #ExpoDCParis #ArtLudique #DCComics #Superman
Премахването на мустака на Супермен веднага задейства въображението на интернет потребителите, които препълниха социалните мрежи с шеги по темата. Мнозина видя огромна прилика между мустакатия Супермен и Фреди Меркюри.
Вижте част от "творчеството" на киноманите в социалните мрежи:
Henry Cavill making his return in #JusticeLeague like pic.twitter.com/Mnwe8TbgYi— Geek Vibes Nation (@GeekVibesNation) July 25, 2017
#Moustachegate Day 2: Mission: Impossible 6 director speaks out, Superman's laser moustache makes an appearance https://t.co/rUyu54SFcT pic.twitter.com/eQcBHxjwzi— Henry Cavill News (@HenryCavillNews) July 25, 2017
IN A WORLD WHERE THEY DIGITALLY REMOVED HENRY CAVILL’S MUSTACHE— Aaron Reynolds (@aaronreynolds) July 26, 2017
ONE MAN
DID THE OPPOSITE#MustacheLeague pic.twitter.com/fS132lR8UP
Tried to do a little sketch of Mustache Superman and it's basically Freddie Mercury pic.twitter.com/1lKrqqKs4e— Cameron Stewart (@cameronMstewart) July 24, 2017
Henry Cavill Gets a Mustache in Fan-Made Batman v Superman Footage - https://t.co/nYjKNYDa95 pic.twitter.com/xWiAuYip42— Screen Rant (@screenrant) July 25, 2017
WATCH the Henry Cavill's JUSTICE LEAGUE mustache added to BATMAN V SUPERMAN footage (video): https://t.co/EezUDVr4J5 pic.twitter.com/NpTLT96nwj— ComicBook NOW! (@ComicBookNOW) July 25, 2017
Mustache Superman is canon pic.twitter.com/TCpJEJnOXy— Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) July 24, 2017