Мустакът на Хенри Кавил завладя интернет (СНИМКИ)

Superhombre and Superman seen together for the first time! I had the good fortune to visit the Art of DC - Dawn of the Superheroes' exhibition in Paris the other day. It was a fantastic opportunity to see the evolution of the most well known DC Superheroes. The incredible talent of some of the more prominent artists over the years is proudly on display along with the actual costumes from movies past and present. Without the great minds and talents of those creators, artists, inkers and filmmakers we would be missing a major part of today's modern pop culture. Thank you to them all! #ExpoDCParis #ArtLudique #DCComics #Superman

