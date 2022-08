Massive dinosaur tracks have been uncovered in a dried-up river bed amid a historic drought in Texas. Experts say the tracks belonged to a 60-foot, 44-ton dinosaur called the Sauroposeidon around 113 million years ago. 📸: Dinosaur Valley State Park pic.twitter.com/ScAcZ60nYI

New dinosaur tracks have been uncovered in Texas due to a severe drought that dried up a river. The new tracks, found at Dinosaur Valley State Park, had been buried under layers of sediment.

https://t.co/s8n6r4cafX