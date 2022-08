BREAKING: Truck crashes into neighborhood barbeque near Rotterdam; at least 3 dead, others injured, Dutch police say pic.twitter.com/6lYLlGSEXg

⚠️🇳🇱 A truck rushes to a neighborhood party in the #Netherlands, near #Rotterdam: six deaths confirmed. According to several accounts, the driver smelled of alcohol at the time of his arrest. pic.twitter.com/XTluwbma81