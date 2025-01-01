Общо 288 румънски наемници са се предали на Руанда, след като бойци от "M23" нахлуха в двумилионния град Гома. Четирима от тях са били ранени, предаде "RomaniaJournal.ro".

Смята се, че на територията на ДР Конго действат около 800 румънци, наети от правителството за поддържане на сигурността.

След като били претърсени, наемниците се качили в автобуси и били отведени, пише Ройтерс.

През последните две години подкрепяните от Руанда бунтовници завзеха множество територии в ДР Конго, а правителството на страната се обърна към частни военни компании, за да се опита да укрепи отбраната ѝ.

#DRCongo 🇨🇩: a total of 288 Romanian mercenaries surrendered to #Rwanda following their crossing of the border from #Goma, which is now under #M23 control.



It is estimated that around 800 Romanians are active within the DRC, hired by the government to maintain security. pic.twitter.com/oag0ZPINca — Thomas van Linge (@ThomasVLinge) January 29, 2025

This afternoon, the Rwanda Defence Force (RDF) received and escorted over 280 Romanian mercenaries who had been fighting alongside the Armed Forces of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (FARDC) in Eastern part of DRC. These mercenaries surrendered to M23 following the capture… pic.twitter.com/a1Jw7t6lUq — Rwanda Defence Force (@RwandaMoD) January 29, 2025

#DRCongo 🇨🇩: 288 Romanian mercenaries surrendered to #M23 following the fall of #Goma, which is now under #M23 control.



It is estimated that around 800 Romanians are active within the DRC, hired by the government to fight M23.

Today were facilitated to return home via Rwanda. pic.twitter.com/A3vvvsn3Ac — 🦅 African Intelligence (@Afrikanintell) January 29, 2025

Очаквайте още подробности!