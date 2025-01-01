/ БТА / АП / Moses Sawasawa

Общо 288 румънски наемници са се предали на Руанда, след като бойци от "M23" нахлуха в двумилионния град Гома. Четирима от тях са били ранени, предаде "RomaniaJournal.ro".

Смята се, че на територията на ДР Конго действат около 800 румънци, наети от правителството за поддържане на сигурността

След като били претърсени, наемниците се качили в автобуси и били отведени, пише Ройтерс.

През последните две години подкрепяните от Руанда бунтовници завзеха множество територии в ДР Конго, а правителството на страната се обърна към частни военни компании, за да се опита да укрепи отбраната ѝ.

 

 

 

БГНЕС; RomaniaJournal.ro

