The National Archives said the Justice Department seized at least 700 pages of classified materials when it first recovered documents from former President Donald Trump’s Florida home in January. https://t.co/idLpYRd5OT

Donald Trump’s lawyers received ominous news in an April 12 email from the National Archives: The FBI would soon examine sensitive documents the former president had reluctantly returned to the government from his Florida club three months earlier. https://t.co/hDAPlpPSF4