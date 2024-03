WHY ARE THESE PEOPLE STILL ALLOWED IN THIS COUNTRY, WHY???



Bulgarian/Roma thieves helped themselves to almost £14,000 of luggage from trains...



Nadezhda Ivanova, Mariana Petrova and Gina Kalcheva picked up luggage they found on from LNER trains on the East Coast Main Line, kept… pic.twitter.com/LBGnURq6OA