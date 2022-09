Video of firefighters in #Jeju working to remove debris and storm-related damage, caused by typhoon #Hinnamnor . pic.twitter.com/Sjm7GDKM8f

Typhoon #Hinnamnor caused widespread damage in South Korea after making landfall this morning. The storm brought down many power lines, caused high storm surges, heavy rains, winds, flooding and damaged some roads.



