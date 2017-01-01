Свят

Да се ожениш на Еверест (СНИМКИ/ВИДЕО)

Да се ожениш на „покрива на света“ си е предизвикателство. Всяка двойка мечтае сватбеният им ден да бъде запомнящ се и специален. Но тази нестандартна двойка стигна далеч, за да се увери, че техният ден ще бъде по-различен от на всеки друг, пише DailyMail.
Ашли Шмейдер на 32 години и Джеймс Сисон на 35 от Калифорния изминават километри и прекарват дни наред, ходейки през снега за да се венчаят на връх Еверест.
Авантюристичните младоженци са планували една година това свое пътуване. Вървейки към базовия лагер на Еверест, те преминават през изтощителни терени и се борят срещу замръзването на 17 000 фута надморска височина.
Ашли споделя, че след дълго обсъждане са решили, че традиционната сватба не е подходяща за тях.
„И двамата сме любители на откритото и имахме опит на височина до 14 000 фута, но знаехме, че тридневната тренировка до базата ще бъде много по-умствено и физически изискваща повече от това, което сме преживели досега“, споделя младоженецът.
Двойката документира това свое преживяване, като наема специален фотограф от Калифорния.

