A devastating fire tore through a Thai bus carrying 44 children and teachers on a school trip Tuesday, officials said, with up to 25 feared dead. https://t.co/fMS0Vlcsyg

#World | A school bus in Thailand with about 44 students and teachers on board caught fire on the outskirts of Bangkok. As many as 25 of them are feared dead.



(Video credit: X)https://t.co/p49f75ixkx pic.twitter.com/0JszvlqtGi