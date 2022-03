🇺🇦 has become a member of 🇪🇺 Energy Union. The unification of 🇺🇦 & 🇪🇺 energy systems has been completed. Now 🇺🇦 electricity flows in 🇪🇺 & vice versa. Grateful to 🇪🇺 members, personally to @vonderleyen, @KadriSimson & everyone, thanks to whom we now have a single energy system!