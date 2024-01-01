/ БТА
Трамвай излезе от релсите и се вряза в магазин в централната част на норвежката столица Осло, предаде Ройтерс като се позова на норвежката полиция. Пострадали са ватманът и още трима души.
 

По време на инцидента в трамвая са пътували около 20 души, съобщи полицията.
 
Снимки от мястото на произшествието, публикувани от норвежките медии, показват син трамвай, който се е врязал в магазин за компютри в центъра на Осло.
 

В магазина са нанесени много щети, съобщи полицията.

