The mudslide happened overnight Sunday into Monday, burying dozens of homes and injuring 23 people in the village of Alausi in Chimborazo province, some 300 kilometers (180 miles) south of Quito.



Subscribe to ICR360 https://t.co/vk9q9B8Gsx#landslide #Chimborazo #Equador pic.twitter.com/JznNkaGqwf