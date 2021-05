Breaking News: Nigeria’s chief of army staff Ibrahim Attahiru, his wife and 10 top people have all just been killed in plane crash!!! May their Gentle soul RIP, Amen 🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/bkSrYj3ilp

The Nigerian Army regrets to announce the passing away of its Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Ibrahim Attahiru. The sad event occurred following an air crash in Kaduna which also claimed the lives of 10 other officers including the crew.