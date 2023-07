🇫🇷 Rioters rammed a car into the home of the mayor of a town south of #Paris, injuring his wife and one of his children.



L'Haÿ-les-Roses Mayor Vincent Jeanbrun said that protesters "rammed a car" into his home, before "setting a fire".@lizakaminov reports👇#nahel #nanterre pic.twitter.com/nDIcHw7tSo