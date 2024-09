Eleven people were killed and 9 injured in a landslide at an illegal mine near Abu River, Solok regency, West Sumatra at around 5 PM on September 26. Several people reportedly still missing #Longsor #Solok #SumateraBarat pic.twitter.com/VyCf0xeJCO

🇮🇩15 DEAD AFTER ILLEGAL GOLD MINE COLLAPSES IN INDONESIA



7 people are still missing, & rescuers are working to reach the remote site, which is an 8-hour trek away.



Irwan Efendi, head of the provincial disaster agency, said that 25 miners were present when the incident occurred. pic.twitter.com/vgmbZAavjP